February proving to be colder than January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February has proven it could be a cold month, not only this year but in years past. Meteorologist Scot Mundt explains.

With strong south winds, we kicked out the bitter cold in KELOLAND. Getting temperatures as cold as January in February is more common than you may think.

Sioux Falls fell to 13 below Thursday morning. That ties the coldest morning so far this year as the city hit 13 below last month.

Including this year, getting a low as cold or colder in February compared to January happens around 40-percent of the time. As it’s happened 51 times in the 128 years of record keeping in Sioux Falls.

But, keep in mind, January does have more frequent hits of cold air and the cold tends to linger longer in January. As the sun angle continues to get more direct and we add daylight, the hits of cold air will get less and less frequent.

February is also know for wild temperature swings. In fact, there’s a chance for 50 degree weather NEXT weekend.