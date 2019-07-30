Farmers playing catch up after rough start to growing season

The heat and humidity of the summer may not be your favorite kind of weather, but it’s exactly what we’ve needed to keep these crops growing at a good pace.

A quick look around the farm fields in KELOLAND shows a wide variety of crop development due to the extremely challenging planting delays. Late planted crops are going to be up against the clock going into the fall, and late summer temperatures will be important. We can measure the accumulation of heat units by measuring something called growing degree days. For this story, we are using the number values to monitor corn development and we’ll pick Lincoln County as an example.

Here’s what we see. On this chart, the purple line shows the normal accumulation of heat units over the growing season starting April 15th. The green line shows this year.

You can clearly see the deficits we saw in May. You can also see the green line is keeping pace with the normal values now because of the hotter spells of weather.

In fact, the summer weather is actual pacing above normal for growing degree days since June 1st. That’s very important to all the crops planted late in June.

The August forecast will be key to finishing the season strong. We’ll have more on that story later in the week.