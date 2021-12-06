False start to winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is what December should feel like. Cold wind chills below zero, a few flurries in the air. That’s been a pretty rare sight lately. But the real question is, will it be sticking around?

Certainly, the weekend had its fair share of winter scenery. Snow squalls on the Rapid City LIVE cam were off and on Sunday afternoon along with very strong winds.

Many locations in KELOLAND picked up over 50 mph wind gusts, including Pierre, Sisseton, Winner, and Spencer.

Even the snow guns have been running at Great Bear in Sioux Falls in anticipation of the skiing season ahead.

But this isn’t going to be a straight shot into winter. A chance of snow on Friday could be an interesting bump in the road, but we clearly see a signal toward above normal weather in the long-range picture. In fact, 40s and 50s are likely if this pattern holds true mid-month.

That doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t have a white Christmas. Last year we had 3 inches of snow on the 23rd after reaching 59 degrees the day before.