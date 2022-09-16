SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By the looks of the forecast, things will go from summer to fall as we go through next week.

Summer has held across KELOLAND in the month of September, but things will definitely cool next week.

Temperatures through this weekend will remain above average with many in KELOLAND reaching the 70s and 80s. It’s a theme we’ve been following for much of the month, but we’ve also been advertising cooler air next week. The cool air doesn’t arrive right away, as it will feel like summer for us to start the new work week with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Here’s a look at the extreme highs we’ll go through next week.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. That’s anywhere from 14 to 18 degrees above average. Later in the week, we’ll cool to the 50s and 60s on Thursday. That will be 6 to 13 degrees below average.

That cooler air is arriving right on time as we officially start fall on Thursday next week.

Along with the cooler air we’ll watch for rain as well as stronger winds to help bring in the cooler air.