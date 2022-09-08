SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you are tired of all this September heat, temperature trends over the next day or two are going to be very interesting to follow, especially in the Black Hills.

Take a closer look at the big changes underway. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s today in the Black Hills are being followed by a fast drop tonight as rain chances begin. In fact, the weather tomorrow morning should feature a few 30s around Hill City. Perhaps a few snowflakes may develop amongst the chilly rain showers as temperatures hold steady all day long in the 40s from Custer to Lead.

That’s not uncommon at all for this time of year, but signals a turning point in shift toward autumn with the first major cold front of the season.

Temperatures across KELOLAND have been at least 10 to 20 degrees above normal lately. Now, we’ll flip the other way with the replacement Canadian airmass with at least 10 degrees below normal weather in the southwest into Saturday.

But if you still love some summer warmth, the 6-10 day forecast still shows plenty of above-normal temperatures in our region next week.