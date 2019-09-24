Fall has officially started in KELOLAND

Summer came to a close yesterday as fall began. We kicked off the new season with clear skies and warm, summer-like afternoon temps in the 70s to near 80. But what can we expect over the coming three months?

Well for starters, the climate average high temperatures drop quite a bit. Average highs now are in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows are in the 40s. But by December 22, average highs around KELOLAND are in the 20s to near 30 and lows are in the single digits. But those numbers are just the average highs and lows. What about the actual forecast? It’s likely we’ll see big temperature swings from well above to well below normal but the overall outlook through December is warmer than average. Our first round of below colder than normal will get here in late September and last into early October.

We are eyeing some snow for the Black Hills in the first few days of October. But over the next few months, at least climatically speaking, we can expect to see about 10 to 15 inches of snow between now and the end of fall.

So start thinking about getting the warm gear out because before we know it, we’ll be needing a few extra layers when we go outside.