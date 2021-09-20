Fall forecast starts cooler and dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer comes to a close on Tuesday, but it’s not going to feel like the outgoing season.

We were spoiled this weekend with midsummer warmth. It’s a shame that the heat couldn’t last.

The last weekend of summer was about as good as it could get beyond the rather windy conditions. Following the passage of Sunday’s cold front that hot weather came to a screeching halt. Fall is a season of transition, and we’ve seen an early example of exactly what that entails.

An upper-level trough will dig into the Northern Plains, allowing cool air aloft to pool into the area. Though a ridge attempts to build on Thursday, it’s flattened again by low pressure in Canada.

The end result is a cool and seasonable start to fall but with a bonus for cool weather fans. Northwesterly winds at the surface will help keep the last day of summer a bit chilly, with highs struggling to get out of the 60s in several areas. The short and mid-term outlook follows suit with cooler temperatures holding steady.

We’ll also enjoy some chilly nights along the way, with lows on a few occasions dropping well into the low 40s. If the wind can calm down enough, parts of KELOLAND may even see their first upper 30s of the season for overnight lows.

There is, however, one problem with all of this. While cooler temperatures are great for fall activities, we still need rain. Dry weather digs in on Tuesday, and it doesn’t look like it’ll get out until likely next week.