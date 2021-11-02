Fall 2021 is doing better in the rain department compared to 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With how dry it has been at times over the last year or so, it’s been nice to get some help.

Though the rain has hampered harvest efforts at times, it’s been a welcome sight in terms of taking the edge off our long-term drought. A prime example of the kind of improvement I’m talking about can be seen when we compare the fall of last year to what we’ve seen so far this season.

The three-month stretch that we call meteorological fall was not kind to our rain gauges last year. In fact, we’re just starting November and many locations across KELOLAND this fall are near if not over what we had at the end of November 2020. Northeastern KELOLAND is especially ahead of the curve, with some areas around Watertown doubling their season totals from last year with one month to go.

With that said, however, this November gets off to a pretty dry start. Ideal harvesting weather is in the cards for us, with mainly dry conditions and progressively warmer temperatures on the way through this weekend.

The one exception will be on Friday into early Saturday, where we may see a few light rain showers move through the area. Otherwise, the last month of meteorological fall stays dry through the start of next week.