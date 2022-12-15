SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the snow and strong winds move out of KELOLAND, we are going to get cold.

Most people will remember the cold snap from February of 2021. We had a stretch of 12 days of much below-average temperatures.

Let’s take a walk through history and peek at one extremely cold December.

The coldest December on record in Sioux Falls was in 1983. A storm system had left around 10 inches of snow on the ground and a blast of arctic air was on the way. Altogether there were 14 days below average, 11 of which were in a row. The other 17 days of December of 1983 were on the cold side barely reaching into the normal range. The average temperature for the month was 2.1 degrees, nearly 17 and a half degrees below normal. Sioux Falls fell to 26 below zero a couple time. Between the 16th and 25th, the average temperature was 14 degrees below zero. This is 32 degrees below normal. The average high for this stretch was 6 degrees below zero, and the average low was 22 below zero. The normal average high for this stretch should be 26 degrees, and the low around 7.

Another December that had a similar cold snap was 1989 with a stretch of 12 days of below average temperatures.

If 1983 got this cold with only ten inches of snow on the ground, how cold can we get with a foot or two on the ground?

Stay up to date with the current winter storm and the cold snap on the way with the KELOLAND Stormtracker App.

