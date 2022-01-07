Extreme temperature swings will continue in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The back and forth in temperatures will most likely continue.

The bitter cold will continue to move east and we’ll warm before another quick hit of cold comes back for the second half of the weekend.

While we still woke up to below zero temperatures and wind chills in the minus teens, 20s, and 30s in eastern KELOLAND. This afternoon will be much warmer than yesterday, and that trend will continue into Saturday as highs return to the 30s and 40s for many in KELOLAND. But we’ll quickly swing the other way on Sunday.

We’re only six days into January and we’ve already had wild swings.

As you can see, Sioux Falls had 40s sandwiched in between below average temperatures. Aberdeen has already had two below zero highs this month and the same holds true for Watertown, as highs yesterday and for the first were close to ten below. Pierre’s been able to warm above freezing, but just for one day. And Rapid City has had a couple of mild days before falling to a high of 2 below on the 5th.

I’m showing you this information because I think we’ll continue with swings like this for the rest of the month. Though our downward spirals will not be as dramatic.

After the hit of cold on Sunday, we’ll get many of us above average by midweek, that’s ahead of the next push of cold air for next weekend.