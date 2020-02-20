Clear skies moved into KELOLAND Wednesday, and it looks like the extra sunshine is here to stay into the weekend. A nice change from the cloudy days we’ve had the last few days.

We’re also seeing more sunshine because the sun is rising earlier and taking longer to go down.

Since February 1, KELOLAND has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of sunshine we’ve seen. We started the month with about 9 hours and 45 minutes of sunlight.

Fast forward to today, and we are getting a little over 10 and a half hours of sunlight.

And every day, we are gaining nearly three minutes of extra sunshine now through March.

So that adds up to about 12 hours and 45 minutes of sunshine here in about six weeks!

And we’ll keep adding to time through the spring. That means even if we get a snowstorm, with more direct sunlight the snow won’t be around for long.