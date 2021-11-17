SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We waved goodbye to the warm air from yesterday and we’re now in much cooler air. While it’s cold enough to support snow, we don’t have much coming in the immediate future.

The winds return today with wind gusts in the 40s and 50s being common. The strong west to northwest winds ushered in much cooler air, a swing 30 degrees or more for some of us. With the colder air in place, you might be thinking snow, here’s a look at my prediction from earlier this week.

On the KELOLAND Live Doppler WInter Special, I predicted slightly above average snowfall. As you see the numbers here, 45 and a half in Sioux Falls, just over 40 in Aberdeen, shy of three feet in Pierre and nearly 60 inches in Rapid City.

So far our snow amounts range from a trace to over five inches in Rapid City.

While we’ll have more seasonal air in place, the moisture and energy just isn’t available. So expect mostly dry skies as we go through the second half of the month.