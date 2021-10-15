Expect more snow in next week’s forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are at that time of year when snow is going to be a talking point with any precipitation chance we have in the forecast.

And that next chance for precipitation will hold off until next week. This one is looking a lot different than the one we had earlier this week, so I don’t foresee getting as heavy snow in the Hills. Here’s the difference between the two systems.

Last week’s system dug farther south in the southwest United States, and the upper-level air patterns were stronger. Next week’s system is farther north and weaker. I don’t expect as much moisture to get wrapped in this system either, so snow amounts will be a lot less.

But early indications are showing snow amounts for the higher elevations of the Hills. One of our two long range models are showing amounts of 5 to 6 and a 1/2 inches for Lead and Spearfish. We’ll see if the snow transitions down into Rapid City.

There’s also a chance that snow may make an appearance in parts of eastern KELOLAND Wednesday night into Thursday.

If it does snow in eastern KELOLAND, that would be almost right on time for the first snow in eastern South Dakota.