Expect hot conditions through the holiday weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions this year will be remembered for quite some time as we continue to compare them to recent memory.

The forecast is for dry and hot conditions through the holiday weekend. That will continue to take out whatever moisture we have in the ground.

This map shows the dry conditions in KELOLAND via satellite data. It is a look at the plant’s response to the sun’s toll on them as well as soil conditions.

This is the way it looks this week. The orange and brown colors represent the high stress on the crop, it’s widespread through KELOLAND.

This next map is from one year ago. Though not as bad as the crop was feeding off the wet conditions from the prior year. But, it shows where some of the dry conditions were starting.

Finally, this is a look at August 2012, one of the drier years in recent memory.

While this shows crop stress, it’s not as widespread as what we are currently going through.

July is the month with our warmest average highs, so rain is more and more critical with each passing day.

With the hot and dry forecast, things will only get worse before they get better.

