Expect cloudy skies over KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of KELOLAND has been stuck under some very thick clouds. And it won’t change for a few days. Meteorologist Grant Smith explains.

Warm air moved into KELOLAND earlier this week and it replaced the cold, artic air that gave us below zero temps with milder air with temps in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. But the trade off was a very cloudy sky.

As the warmer air moved eastward through the Midwest, it hit the very cold air over KELOLAND. This warmer air rose over the dense cold air near the surface and that lift caused thick clouds to build.

And those clouds haven’t gone anywhere. Just going back a couple years, we seem to have days with cloudy skies about a week to 10 days in January and again in February.

So when will we see the sun shine over KELOLAND again? In short, we’ll see the sun and clear blue sky again when a stronger air mass comes through and pushes out the stubborn clouds. Which current projections are looking at this happening in early February when a trough of low pressure would travel through the Midwest.

For those in central and west KELOLAND, breaks in the thick clouds can be expected from now until the end of the month and the farther west you are, the longer those breaks in the clouds will last.

And when the trough moves through, we expect temperatures to change as well. If history repeats itself, we’ll see a brief warm up for a couple days, then colder weather would settle in.