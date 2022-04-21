SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready for big swings in the weather.

What’s this? No hat, no gloves, and I’m not bracing myself for strong wind gusts? There’s even a need for sunglasses…

With the sunshine, it was actually a nice day in KELOLAND. But, it’s April, and you expect big swings in the weather. It happened last week with severe weather in southeast KELOALND and snow in the northwest. It’s looking like that will happen again.

Here’s a quick look at what to expect over the next couple of days. We’ll have a tale of two seasons in KELOLAND with temperatures in the 70s and 80s in eastern and southeast KELOLAND to the 20s and 30s in western and northwest South Dakota. You’ll notice this big temperature difference on Saturday.

With a temperature spread like that, you’d expect strong to severe storms. And that IS possible for almost all of KELOLAND, but by Friday night and for Saturday we’ll watch the snow pile up again from western South Dakota to Western North Dakota.

But, at least we were able to sneak in a nice spring day on Thursday. Yes, I know rain is needed but at least we didn’t deal with the strong winds and well below average temps.

Speaking of below-average temperatures, the blast of cold air for Sunday and into early next week won’t be doing any favors for our soil temperatures.

Stay with KELOLAND Weather as we will bring you that story Friday.