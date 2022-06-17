SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun will be out this weekend as temperatures across South Dakota reach the mid-90s.

For southeastern KELOLAND an excessive heat watch will be in effect beginning Saturday and continuing until Monday evening. Temperatures could reach 100 in northern KELOLAND Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the hot temperatures, KELOLAND meteorologists are saying the 20-35 mph winds will add to the humidity.

Staying safe in the heat

Health experts recommended consuming lots of fluids during excessive heat to prevent dehydration. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, you should try to drink as much water as possible. It’s also best to eat light, easy-to-digest foods rather than heavier meals.

If you’re going to be outside in the heat, the National Weather Service suggests wearing light-colored clothing that is also light in texture.

Sunscreen is another important part of staying safe in the heat. Doctors recommend reapplying sunscreen every 90 minutes to two hours to maintain protection from the sun.

The National Weather Service also suggests minimizing time in direct sunlight and trying to do more strenuous activities during the coolest part of the day.