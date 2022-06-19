SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme heat from the first part of the weekend will carry over into the work week.
KELOLAND’s meteorologists are continuing to monitor the thermometer as temperatures continue to rise to dangerously hot levels. Stay up to date on the latest weather forecast and any potential severe weather here.
The storm tracker app on your smart device is also a great tool, or you can also monitor our Facebook and Twitter feeds as well as video forecasts for the upcoming weather.
While they continue to track the weather patterns, here is what we know now: most of KELOLAND is under a heat advisory of some sort.
Is your county under a heat advisory? According to the National Weather Service, probably … or maybe an excessive heat warning.
Here’s the full list of counties under a heat advisory:
- Aurora County
- Beadle County
- Bon Homme County
- Brookings County
- Brule County
- Buffalo County
- Campbell County
- Charles Mix County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Codington County
- Corson County
- Davison County
- Day County
- Deuel County
- Dewey County
- Douglas County
- Edmunds County
- Faulk County
- Grant County
- Gregory County
- Hamlin County
- Hand County
- Hanson County
- Hughes County
- Hutchinson County
- Hyde County
- Jerauld County
- Jones County
- Kingsbury County
- Lake County
- Lincoln County
- Lyman County
- McCook County
- McPherson County
- Mellette County
- Miner County
- Minnehaha County
- Moody County
- Potter County
- Sanborn County
- Stanley County
- Sully County
- Tripp County
- Turner County
- Union County
- Walworth County
- Yankton County
Counties with excessive heat warnings:
- Brown County
- Marshall County
- Roberts County
- Spink County
Even if your county is not in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, it is important to stay safe in the hot weather. KELOLAND News has a list of ways you can stay safe if you’re planning on being outside, here.