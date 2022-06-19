SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme heat from the first part of the weekend will carry over into the work week.

KELOLAND’s meteorologists are continuing to monitor the thermometer as temperatures continue to rise to dangerously hot levels. Stay up to date on the latest weather forecast and any potential severe weather here.

The storm tracker app on your smart device is also a great tool, or you can also monitor our Facebook and Twitter feeds as well as video forecasts for the upcoming weather.

While they continue to track the weather patterns, here is what we know now: most of KELOLAND is under a heat advisory of some sort.

Is your county under a heat advisory? According to the National Weather Service, probably … or maybe an excessive heat warning.

Here’s the full list of counties under a heat advisory:

Aurora County

Beadle County

Bon Homme County

Brookings County

Brule County

Buffalo County

Campbell County

Charles Mix County

Clark County

Clay County

Codington County

Corson County

Davison County

Day County

Deuel County

Dewey County

Douglas County

Edmunds County

Faulk County

Grant County

Gregory County

Hamlin County

Hand County

Hanson County

Hughes County

Hutchinson County

Hyde County

Jerauld County

Jones County

Kingsbury County

Lake County

Lincoln County

Lyman County

McCook County

McPherson County

Mellette County

Miner County

Minnehaha County

Moody County

Potter County

Sanborn County

Stanley County

Sully County

Tripp County

Turner County

Union County

Walworth County

Yankton County

Counties with excessive heat warnings:

Brown County

Marshall County

Roberts County

Spink County

Even if your county is not in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, it is important to stay safe in the hot weather. KELOLAND News has a list of ways you can stay safe if you’re planning on being outside, here.