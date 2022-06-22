SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recent hot weather combined with strong winds baked some of the topsoil in KELOLAND and has changed some of the recent soil moisture conditions.

This is what the latest surface soil moisture map looks like. Keep in mind this map updated on Monday afternoon before the storms that evening, but it’s clear to see the impact of the 90 and 100 degree heat on the topsoil moisture with areas of brown and orange signaling drier conditions. Nebraska is especially in need of rain after the recent hot weather.

If you dig a little deeper into the root zone, or the top 3 feet of moisture, there clearly is a dry pocket toward Vermillion and Sioux City that’s growing. Most of KELOLAND is on the drier side of normal, but not nearly as dry as once feared earlier this spring.

Now, the young plants from the farm fields to the gardens will be developing their roots in search of deeper moisture in the coming weeks as these intervals of hotter weather arrive into the month of July.

This is why the recent rainfall this spring was so critical to get us through any dry spells that usually accompany the warmer temperatures.

