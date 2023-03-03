SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though temperatures were below average, we were able to melt snow in KELOLAND. That’s a sign of how strong March sunshine can be.

The weekend will bring in some more melting before northern KELOLAND replenishes the lost snow on Sunday. But it’s what we’re watching for later in the week that looks impressive.

I’m talking bitter cold that is set to return. By the end of the week, temperatures will be at least 20 degrees colder than average. This means highs will only be in the teens and low 20s for many in eastern KELOLAND.

By comparison, the cold next week will rival the bitter from Dec 18 thru 24, January 29-31, and Feb 22-24 when temperatures were at least 20 degrees below average.

On the ‘bright’ side, we’re gaining close to three minutes of daylight per day. A sign that we continue to spring forward, speaking of springing forward, we change the clock’s NEXT weekend and move forward one hour.

