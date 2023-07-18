SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it was another cool day in eastern KELOLAND with some of us stuck in the 70s for highs, the heat will soon return.

Give it a couple of days, and we’ll have the heat from the southwest United States eventually make its way to the central and northern plains. I’m not talking about days of being over 110, such as Phoenix has been, but we will have widespread 90s move into KELOLAND.

You can see it here, as the heat dome from the southwest United States gets unleashed and expands into the central plains. Unfortunately, this will also keep the rain chances away from KELOLAND.

The heat next week will draw a lot of moisture out of the ground. Just when we were seeing improvement in the drought, the heat and dry conditions will take their toll on the drought monitor. Unfortunately, I expect to go in reverse in that department next week.

This heat will be right on time as we are peaking at our warmest average highs. Those numbers start to go down next month.