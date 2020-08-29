End of a hot week in KELOLAND, but is it over?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been hot this summer, Meteorologist Scot Mundt has the details.

Today’s the day where a string of seven straight 90-degree days comes to an end in Sioux Falls.



Strong to severe storms moved through the area Thursday night, to bring rain and strong winds. But it’s what’s left behind them that we haven’t felt in quite sometime, I’m talking cooler air.

This shows that the summer of 2020 lags only 1995 and 2012 for most 90-degree days since 1990. We’ve had 28 days with temps in the 90s since June.



It’s interesting to note that the warmest day we had in Sioux Falls this summer was when we warmed to 98 degrees on the 7th of June. Keep in mind that meteorological summer runs from June to August, and with cooler air settling in for the weekend, I don’t see Sioux Falls hitting 90 again this month.

Pierre may be a different story as low 90s may return to parts of central and south central South Dakota on Sunday.