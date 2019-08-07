EF-1 tornado confirmed in Burke

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) – Less than 15 minutes is all it took for a powerful storm to tear apart homes and businesses in the town of Burke.

The storm brought 100 mile an hour winds and an EF-1 tornado. It touched down near the fire station, in the center of town, blowing out windows and ripping down walls.

The tornado path was approximately 75 yards wide and 3.8 miles long.

Two people were hurt in the storm.

KELOLAND News had crews in Burke on Wednesday; look for stories featuring the damage and destruction on KELOLAND News at 5, 6 and 10.