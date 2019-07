CROOKS, S.D. (KELO) — A brief EF-0 tornado near Crooks Thursday evening was confirmed by the National Weather Service.

In a report, the NWS said maximum wind speeds were estimated to be 75 mph. There were no injuries or deaths but a barn roof was damaged.

The length of the tornado was 0.4 miles with a max width of five yards and lasted three minutes.

