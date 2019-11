Early Snowfall Reports

For the lack of a better term, the weekend will be a mess in KELOLAND. As a blizzard is ongoing in western South Dakota, areas of rain and thundershowers will be possible in eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Light snow showers from Thursday evening continued this morning in eastern KELOLAND. Along with the light snow, areas of freezing drizzle made for a slippery commute. But as the storm system gets wound up, travel for some may become impossible where blizzard warnings are in effect for western South Dakota.