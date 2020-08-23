Early frost might be a reality

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot and dry weather continues to take whatever moisture is available right out of the ground. If we continue with very little rainfall, the threat of an early frost becomes reality.

It will be a weekend full of 90-degree heat in KELOLAND, and that heat will continue into next week. Even a chance for 100-degree heat in central and western South Dakota.

With the lack of rain, the ground gets drier and drier. Dry ground is a lot easier to cool than wet air. And that dry ground may eventually lead to an early frost.

Since 1990, the average first 32 degree low in Sioux Falls is September 30. We’ve had 14 instances of that over the past 30 years. Of those 14 instances, 10 of those Septembers had below-average rainfall. It’s a sign that if you don’t want an early frost, hope for more rain.

We do have better chances for rain at the end of August as temperatures cool closer to average. As long as the rain comes and continues into September, the chances of an early frost may go away.