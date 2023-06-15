SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The main growing season is between May and August in KELOLAND. Even with all the improvements to equipment and crop genetics, we need just the right mix of heat and rain.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

May through August of 1934 saw the second driest season in the United States. South Dakota itself was the third driest for the same time span. On average, the state was four and a quarter short on precipitation, which is very similar to right now. The darker the brown colors, the worse the drought.

Now if we look at the temperatures for the same time period, the United States was the warmest on record for May through August. South Dakota was the second warmest on record for May through August, nearly seven and a half degrees above normal. The darker the red, the warmer than normal.

Jumping a couple years into the future we can see that the Dust Bowl continued through the summer months.

1936 brought the driest May through August on record in South Dakota, almost six inches below normal for precipitation.

1936 was the second warmest on record in the United States, and in South Dakota, the warmest on record. South Dakota was almost nine degrees above normal.

In more recent years, 2012 brought the fourth warmest and eighth driest on record for May through August. 2006 had the second driest and fifth warmest, bringing us closer to the Dust Bowl than we think.