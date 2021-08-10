Dry weather in the forecast is not helping out the latest fire weather concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you have seen, the 7-day forecast is dry for several areas. That fact, combined with the preexisting drought, is elevating our fire danger once again for many in central and western KELOLAND.

The latest Red Flag Warning that covered much of western KELOLAND today is another signal that wildland fire danger is going up.

Even areas through western KELOLAND that were getting better rain earlier in the summer are now starting to dry down. Without any meaningful rain soon, this situation is not likely to improve.

This map shows the latest VEGDRY map from the USGS.

You can easily see the moisture stress shown in red and orange is very widespread across much of the northern plains.

The trend is more intense compared to one year ago as shown here.

The longer these dry weather trends continues, the harder it will be to avoid wildland fire problems in the coming weeks. Factors like low humidity and higher winds will make all the difference in the day-to-day trends to watch.