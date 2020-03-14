Dry weather improves spring flood chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND has been spared from many weather impacts the past few weeks as a mild and relatively dry pattern has improved the flooding scenario. But as meteorologist Brian Karstens explains, more active weather will return to the plains next week.

We are all thankful for the lack of active weather the past few weeks. However, next week will begin to test our ability to handle more active weather as heavier precipitation returns to parts of KELOLAND.

We expect a series of weather systems to move into the plains next week. This is important to watch because several factors are pointing toward heavy rain to our south. As always, the storm tracks play a critical role in determining the eventual path of the rain, but it’s clear this pattern will be active across much of the nation.

You can see the 10 day forecast shows heavy moisture over 2 inches in yellow and red shaded areas on this map. We can be thankful we are still on the northern edge of this pattern, but that’s what we expect as trends that develop early in the spring typically transition to the north as the days grow longer and the weather warms.

Remember, Sioux Falls averages 1.76″ of precipitation in March and we assume right snow a good chance of reaching that level the last half of the month.