Dry Stretch Expected For Southeast KELOLAND

After getting hit hard with rain last month in southeast KELOLAND, the seven day forecast only has a slim chance for rain. It's been sometime since we've been able to string together dry days.

It seemed like once the rain started in mid-June, it didn't stop, flooding communities throughout southeast South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

We even received rain in areas that have been missing it for much of the spring and summer. Heavy rain also came down in Spink County which also led to flooding.

We're now in a much drier patter with only a slight chance for rain over the next several days.

Since May, the longest dry spell Sioux Falls has had is seven days, it happened May 1-7. The longest dry stretch we had in June was only four days, that happened June 3-6.

With all the heat that's expected over the next couple of days, there will be some looking for rain. The best chance for that to happen may not be until late next week.

So this may end up being the longest stretch of dry weather in southeast KELOLAND in quite sometime.