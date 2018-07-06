Weather

Dry Stretch Expected For Southeast KELOLAND

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 06:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 06:23 PM CDT

After getting hit hard with rain last month in southeast KELOLAND, the seven day forecast only has a slim chance for rain.  It's been sometime since we've been able to string together dry days.

It seemed like once the rain started in mid-June, it didn't stop, flooding communities throughout southeast South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.  

We even received rain in areas that have been missing it for much of the spring and summer.  Heavy rain also came down in Spink County which also led to flooding.  

We're now in a much drier patter with only a slight chance for rain over the next several days.

Since May, the longest dry spell Sioux Falls has had is seven days, it happened May 1-7.  The longest dry stretch we had in June was only four days, that happened June 3-6.

With all the heat that's expected over the next couple of days, there will be some looking for rain.  The best chance for that to happen may not be until late next week.  

So this may end up being the longest stretch of dry weather in southeast KELOLAND in quite sometime.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates