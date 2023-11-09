SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry skies are in the seven-day forecast, and without a drop of moisture in Sioux Falls it got me thinking of past dry Novembers.

The winds of change were blowing through KELOLAND today, the winds brought in cooler temperatures but dry skies. Many in KELOLAND have had dry skies through the first week of the month and that will continue through the second week.

Here’s a look at what we’ve had so far.

Aberdeen has had the most at just shy of two-tenths, followed by fifteen hundredths for Sisseton.

After that, the numbers dramatically fall to nothing for Sioux Falls, Worthington, Marshall, Mitchell, Chamberlain, and Winner.

Keep in mind, November is Sioux Falls’ fourth driest month with an average of around an inch and a quarter.

But dry Novembers are nothing new. Since records have been kept, Sioux Falls has had no precipitation in November three times, but that was way back in the early 1900s. In more recent memory, 2017 had only three hundredths, but that was followed by two-thirds of an inch in December, 10 inches of which fell as snow.

There are some signs that things may become a little more active for the second half of the month. In the meantime, the dry and mostly mild days will continue.