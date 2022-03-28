SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we do have precipitation just around the corner, take what you can get as it’s looking like mostly dry skies will prevail for the next several weeks.

We’re about to finish off March and we’re still staring at brown and dry ground for many locations in KELOLAND.

A computer model three-month outlook for April, May and June has dry conditions throughout KELOLAND and south to Texas and into the eastern United States. It’s not good news.

This just gives more of an emphasis on getting moisture whenever it’s available. Unfortunately, it looks like the chances may end up being few and far between.

It looks like the dry influence of La Nina will continue for many in the central and Northern Plains as we go through the spring and into the early summer months.