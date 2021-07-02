Dry heat and wind combine for high fire danger Fourth of July weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather will be watched closely through the holiday weekend.

The sunshine and heat will continue through the weekend. It’s something that will have to be watched closely with many Fourth of July activities going on this weekend.

We all know of the very dry conditions in KELOLAND. The dry conditions are hopefully in the back of people’s minds as we go through the holiday weekend.

Low humidity and stronger wind is expected starting on Saturday. Southerly winds may gust as high as 30 mph or more in central KELOLAND on Saturday. Both mean a high fire danger for Saturday. Sunday the Fourth is about the same. Though the wind will change to a northerly direction in central and northern KELOLAND during the day. Humidity will remain low and winds may still gust to near 30. High fire danger will continue on Sunday.

Hopefully we’ll quench our thirst after the weekend. Slightly cooler air is expected, as well as scattered rain chances.

Just remember to be smart and use caution with any firework plans you may have this weekend.