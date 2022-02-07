SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While dry skies and warm temperatures may be an ideal February day, once the wind picks up it become a hazard.

Today’s highs were well above average and more above average temperatures are expected as we go through the week. But starting as early as tomorrow, strong winds will sweep through the area which in turn will increase the fire danger. The combination of strong wind, low humidity, and warm temperatures will lead to an elevated fire danger for tomorrow.

This graphic shows the elevated fire risk.

Notice how it has western South Dakota in its highest category, “extreme”.

In central and southeast KELOLAND, highlighted in orange it’s listed as “very high”. The risk goes down over snow-covered ground in the northeast and extreme eastern KELOLAND.

With the combination of strong wind, dry vegetation, outdoor burning is not recommended for much of western, central and southeast South Dakota.

As long as rain and snow stay away, I expect many days with elevated fire danger this month as temperatures remain above average.