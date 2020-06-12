Dry conditions may linger into July

Aside from pockets of heavy rain in parts of KELOLAND over the weekend and into the early part of the new work week, it’s been dry in KELOLAND. Unfortunately, those dry conditions may linger into next month.

I know we’re not even halfway through the month, but with the extended forecast looking dry with warmer than average temperatures it gets me thinking what next month may hold.

I did some research in what happens in July after a dry June in Sioux Falls and here’s what I found.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls had less than three inches of rain in June seven times. Keep in mind, the average rainfall for June in Sioux Falls is around four inches. Of the seven Julys that followed, five had below-average rainfall by an average of 50%.

Along with the dry conditions, temperatures will warm which will ultimately help draw out more and more moisture. In fact, 90-degree weather will return for some of us next week.

Bottom line will be what it always is. Be thankful for any rainfall you receive, as long as it’s not too much rain.