Dry conditions expected for the next several days

After a couple of days with severe weather with pockets of heavy rain and flooding, we are expecting dry conditions with little chance for rain for the next several days.

Since Saturday, showers and storms moved west to east across KELOLAND. While many received beneficial rainfall, some did get too much and had flash flooding. The pattern ahead is for mainly dry conditions, while that may sound good initially, we might be looking for water if it remains dry too long.

We kicked out the trough that gave us the heat and humidity as well as the stormy weather. This is now being replaced with more of a zonal pattern, meaning the steering currents in the atmosphere are coming in from the west and northwest.

This means we shouldn’t get any big warm-ups or cool-downs through the weekend and into next week. But it also means the moisture supply will get cut off. Mainly dry skies will dominate the upper plains for at least the next week and a half.

With that long of a stretch of dry weather, we’ll be looking for rain before you know it.