Dry conditions continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ll continue to watch for rain chances as we go through this weekend, but not everyone will get wet as things will remain scattered.

We started with thicker cloud cover this morning in southeast KELOLAND and clouds will be around tonight with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Let’s not be disappointed with the chances we have for rain this weekend either as many locations have been dry as of late.

But, this graphic takes us over the past year. While the moisture tally over the past year suggests, above-average moisture in central, east-central and south-central South Dakota reflects what happened in May and June of last year before a lot of the moisture got shut-off during the later summer and fall months.

Of course, it shows the dry conditions in the north, northeast, and southeast.

The long term drought we’ve been experiencing will continue to take its toll on us if we don’t get any ample moisture soon.

So if it does rain overhead this weekend and you have plans. Just remember, the moisture is good.

