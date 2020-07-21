Dry conditions continue to impact KELOLAND

While we’ve seen some chances for rain roll through the area, not everyone has been fortunate enough to get in on the action.

Make no mistake, we’ve seen several rounds of rainfall move through KELOLAND. Areas that have been able to get some of that rain, such as the southwest, have certainly needed it. The southeast and northeast, however, have been lacking in the rain department as of late.

The last 30 days have shown a much-needed surplus over a majority of western and central KELOLAND, where abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions have been in place for the last several weeks. In the northeast corner and along the I-29 corridor, however, we’re seeing an overall continued deficit with a few exceptions.

The next couple of days, unfortunately, don’t help us out all that much. Hit-or-miss showers and storms will likely be more miss than hit in areas that need some help.

The end of the week doesn’t hold much assistance, either. Hot and dry conditions hold steady more often than not