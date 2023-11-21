SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While a quarter to over a half inch of rain fell in parts of southern and southeast KELOLAND earlier this week, many had very little rain to speak of. The lack of precipitation through much of this month is reason for concern as the area will have an elevated fire danger risk.

Fire danger in KELOLAND in November is a little odd to speak of, but with the lack of precipitation and snow cover this month it is a reality. And with warmer air on the way tomorrow, it gets elevated.

This is a look at the relative humidity for Wednesday. Notice how many ranges from the teens to the low 30s for relative humidity. This will combine with an increasing southerly wind to bring in an elevated risk for fire danger.

But we do have some help on the way. As colder air comes in for the holiday weekend, snow chances start to go up. First in western South Dakota, then in eastern KELOLAND Saturday night and Sunday. But the amounts in eastern KELOLAND are not expected to do much for our dry conditions. Bottom line is to use caution to help prevent starting fires.