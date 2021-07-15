Review changes in latest drought monitor data for South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest drought monitor shows an increase in areas of extreme and moderate conditions in South Dakota along with a decrease in severe conditions.

When looking at the categorial percent area, moderate drought grew to 21.06 percent compared to 17.75 percent last week.

The severe drought is down to 49.50 percent from 54.51 percent the previous week.

The extreme drought area grew slightly from 17.82 percent to 19.58 percent.

