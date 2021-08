SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s rain didn’t improve our drought conditions in South Dakota.

In fact, about one fifth of the state is under extreme drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Those areas are shaded in red on the maps below.

The drought worsened in the eastern and northwestern parts of the state.

South Dakota is not alone in dealing with dry conditions.

More than 25 percent of areas in the contiguous U.S. are facing extreme drought.