Half of South Dakota in severe drought

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Areas in south central South Dakota saw a slight improvement in conditions, according to the latest drought monitor released Thursday morning.

Gregory and Charles Mix Counties moved from the extreme drought category to severe drought.

When looking at the categorial percent area, severe drought is up slightly to 51.19 from 49.50 percent the previous week. Moderate drought dropped to 20.84 from 21.06 percent last week.

The extreme drought area also went down to 17.63 percent from 19.58 percent the previous week.

SLIDE TO COMPARE Drought data released on Thursday, July 22 with map from previous week

