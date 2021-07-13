Britton farmer trying to ‘see the bigger picture’ while dealing with drought conditions

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — People all over the state are seeing the effects of the drought this summer. For some, the drought is taking a toll on their livelihoods.

We want to tell your stories. KELOLAND News has journalists working all across the state this week to give you a closer look at the worsening drought.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is in Aberdeen on Tuesday. She’s working on a story about a farmer in Britton who is trying to see the bigger picture, despite the pandemic.

We’ll explain what this means tonight on KELOLAND News.