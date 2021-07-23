Advice for maintaining lawn during upcoming heat wave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keeping your lawn looking green and healthy with temperatures approaching 100 degrees is no easy task.

As temperatures soar, D&K Lawn Care in Sioux Falls is seeing an increase in business. Irrigation Technician Jason Metz spent a portion of the morning fixing a buried sprinkler head and improving coverage. Owner Dan Pyle says it’s important to water the grass, but don’t overwater.

“With the humidity coming next week, you have to be conscious of overwatering because you will start seeing fungus and disease as well in those humid areas. If you’re overwatering in those shaded areas, just let the lawn talk to you a little bit and keep an eye on it,” Dan Pyle said.

Pyle says there are also products available that pull moisture out of the air and trap it in the soil, and can cut your watering by 30-percent.