SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest drought monitor shows worsening conditions across eastern KELOLAND once again this week.

The sunny and warm days in June are really starting to add up in eastern KELOLAND. So it comes as no surprise that the drought conditions have expanded once again.

The area of severe drought has now been expanded north of I-90 to include part of Beadle and Kingsbury counties just south of Huron. Extreme drought has also been introduced for Charles Mix, Bon Homme, and Douglas Counties.

Some of that area has picked up rain since Tuesday when conditions for drought monitor were assessed.

Drought conditions across much of the corn belt continue to intensify across eastern Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois.

The hope is that this picture is starting to change. The rain outlook for the next 7 days is very bullish across portions of the northern plains, especially for central and northern KELOLAND. Widespread 1-2 plus inch amounts are forecast in the areas shaded in red and purple. The models still want to give support to those forecasts, with the chances of 2 inches rainfall totals in the 70-80 percent range for both Pierre and Aberdeen.

Of course, all eyes will be on the rain pattern as we head into the weekend.