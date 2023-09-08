SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As rain chances enter the picture this weekend, the need for moisture is growing across much of the Upper Midwest.

Drought has been a topic most of the summer across eastern KELOLAND. And as the growing season heads down its final stretch, the picture of dry weather remains a concern heading into fall.

Take a look at the drought picture from early May. At that time, drought had a firm grip on parts of southern South Dakota, all the way south into Texas.

Fast forward to this week and you’ll see the same drought. However, Sioux Falls remains in the middle of severe drought conditions, but the worst drought has shifted into Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Some of these areas are now in the extreme and exceptional category. Carry-over deficits remain in place across portions of Nebraska and Kansas, while southern Texas and Louisiana deal with a closed Gulf of Mexico.

While the face of drought is changing, the rain pattern has been much better across western KELOLAND. In fact, the rain chances the next few days will remain more active in the western high plains vs. the central and eastern corn belt.

Dry ground usually brings a wider range of temperatures across our region. Don’t be surprised to hear about a few more 30s next week with the next batch of Canadian air.