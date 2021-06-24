Drought situation is dire heading into July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High heat and low moisture totals over the last week have not done us any favors as we watch the ground continue to dry up.

Though we’ve seen spotty rain in portions of KELOLAND, the latest drought monitor clearly shows that we need a lot more help.

With just one week left in the month of June, Sioux Falls has seen less than a half-inch of rain. In a month where we average nearly four-and-a-quarter inches of rainfall, this sets up a rather dire situation as we head into our hottest month on average.

For the first time since March 9th, extreme drought conditions have been observed somewhere in southeastern KELOLAND. In this case, it’s along the southern Missouri River valley. In fact, severe to extreme drought conditions cover nearly the entirety of our East River communities, with the Watertown region being the lone holdout.

West River, we’ve seen a bit more rain, which has helped maintain what was in place last week. Under no circumstances, however, does that mean things are getting better.

The one silver lining in all of this is that there IS help on the way. With a more active weather pattern getting set up, daily chances for rain are in place through the weekend with temperatures not reaching as high as they have been. We still have a long way to go, but at this rate we need all the help we can get.