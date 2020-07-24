Drought sets in, cooler temps and rain expected next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rainfall this summer has been plentiful for some, but not for all. Meteorologist Brian Karstens shows us where drought headlines are expanding despite recent storms.

Rainfall patterns have been more spotty this year and latest drought monitor shows exactly that. Mid July can be a drier time of year. For some, those pockets of dry weather remain unchanged from last week.

The latest drought monitor shows several pockets of persistent drought in the northern plains. The first area is the southwest. Moderate drought covers Pine Ridge, Custer, and Hot Springs and remains unchanged from last week.

A small pocket of drought now includes areas just northeast of Mobridge, connected a bigger pocket of drought in North Dakota. We have noted improvements in moisture levels northeast of Watertown, but moderate drought remains in place around Ortonville.

While drought is shrinking north of Sioux Falls, it’s expanding to the southeast. Moderate drought now covers much of northwest Iowa south of Highway 18, with westward expansion now noted to Vermillion.

The forecast is supportive of thunderstorms this weekend that may make a dent in some of these dry conditions, especially East River. The expectations of cooler weather will also help ease the moisture stress in these dry pockets of KELOLAND next week.