SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have seen some much-needed rain in portions of KELOLAND lately. The bad news — it isn’t nearly enough.

Here’s the latest drought monitor update compared to what we had last week. The biggest changes were observed in southeastern KELOLAND, where moderate drought conditions increased in coverage by nearly eight percent. Severe drought coverage increased in the west by three percent. While extreme drought coverage remained unchanged, it’s little solace for north-central and northwestern KELOLAND, since extreme drought conditions have been in place since the end of March.

We do have some help on the way in the short-term, but the coverage of rain isn’t ideal. Chances on Thursday and Friday are focused on West River locations, which is wonderful in its own regard, but East River locations largely miss out beyond some scattered storms on Thursday.

We’ll continue to see these hit-or-miss rain chances for the foreseeable future. A widespread rain event simply isn’t in the cards for us, but we do have more scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the weekend and into early next week.