Drought monitor shows progress in some areas, regression elsewhere

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot temps mixed with an already dry year is making drought conditions even worse in many areas of KELOLAND.

While there’s a lot of dry areas, there is some good news in the latest drought monitor. The latest update on KELOLAND’s drought situation can be summed up in one phrase: One step forward, two steps back.

When one part of KELOLAND gets in on some beneficial rain, another portion hits an extended dry spell that wipes out any previous progress. This week has been no exception.

First, let’s start with the good news. Extreme drought conditions continue to retreat in northern KELOLAND with recent rainfall. The four-and-a-quarter percent coverage area is the lowest we’ve seen since March 30th.

The bad news is that every other drought category has seen an increase in prevalence, with severe drought conditions now covering over half of South Dakota — an increase of nearly seventeen percent over last week.

Unfortunately, we have little in the way of help on the way after tonight and tomorrow morning. As a result, severe and even extreme drought conditions may likely continue to expand across the area.

Any heavy rain that we see with our upcoming severe weather threat will be what we have to live off of for a while, especially with another extended dry spell in the cards.